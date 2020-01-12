Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Del Rio Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Phillips

December 13th, 1943-January 8th, 2020

Richard Phillips, 76, passed away peacefully at home in Modesto after a brief fight with serious heart issues. He was born on December 13th, 1943, to Richard & Florence Phillips in Modesto. He grew up and went through school in Patterson, California and graduated from UOP in 1965. He spent time living in Boise, Boston and San Francisco before settling back in Modesto around 1980. He married Ann Clark in 1991, and they spent their years together traveling and enjoying their property and their dogs in Oakdale. Richard always had a great love for Mexico and owned a second home that he spent many weeks each year enjoying. He has been living part time in Puerto Vallarta since the early 1980s and has many dear friends there. Richard was part of the Gateway Rotary, a member of Del Rio Country Club and a loving and generous uncle to Jeff Phillips and his family and Lisa Phillips Armour and her family. Richard is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Carole Phillips, his niece and nephew and all their children who loved their "Tio". Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Clark and his parents, Richard and Florence Philllips. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life at Del Rio Country Club on January 15th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in Richard's honor.

Donations