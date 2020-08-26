RICHARD (DICK) SAGEFEBRUARY 25, 1940 - AUGUST 16, 2020Richard is survived by his loving wife Oralia of 30 years, sister Betsy, sons Jack, Richard, Lon, Carlos, Mario, Michael and daughter Adriana. He was blessed with 6 granddaughters and 4 grandsons plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Clayton, mother Gladyce, brothers Milton & Jack, sister Florence and son Rey.Born in Illinois and raised in Iowa, Dick moved to California to escape the cold winters. For 8 years he was employed by GM before he moved his family back to Iowa only to remember how much he hated the snow. After settling back in Escalon, Richard found his dream job as a bus driver and head custodian for Escalon Unified School District. He retired from Van Allen after 32 years of faithful service.There wasn't a car Dick didn't want to drive or buy, but his absolute favorite vehicle was school bus #21!Richard was loved by many and will be truly missed.Memorial services will be held on a date yet to be determined.