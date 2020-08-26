1/2
Richard (Dick) Sage
1940 - 2020
RICHARD (DICK) SAGE
FEBRUARY 25, 1940 - AUGUST 16, 2020
Richard is survived by his loving wife Oralia of 30 years, sister Betsy, sons Jack, Richard, Lon, Carlos, Mario, Michael and daughter Adriana. He was blessed with 6 granddaughters and 4 grandsons plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Clayton, mother Gladyce, brothers Milton & Jack, sister Florence and son Rey.
Born in Illinois and raised in Iowa, Dick moved to California to escape the cold winters. For 8 years he was employed by GM before he moved his family back to Iowa only to remember how much he hated the snow. After settling back in Escalon, Richard found his dream job as a bus driver and head custodian for Escalon Unified School District. He retired from Van Allen after 32 years of faithful service.
There wasn't a car Dick didn't want to drive or buy, but his absolute favorite vehicle was school bus #21!
Richard was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Memorial services will be held on a date yet to be determined.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
