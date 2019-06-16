Richard Sarut
April 14, 1946 - May 28, 2019
In Loving Memory of Richard Allen Sarut (April 14, 1946 – May 28, 2019) who passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with brain cancer. He was the son of Bill and Dorothy Sarut of Modesto. Richard graduated with academic honors from Davis High School in 1964. He went on to the University of Southern California and received a degree in international marketing. Later in life he obtained a master's degree in computer science. After a successful career, he retired to Surprise, Arizona where he resided with his loving wife, Holly who survives him. He will be greatly missed by his beloved son Micah Sarut (Jane) , his twin brother Robert Sarut (Mary Ellen), his sister Arlene Robbins (Bill) , his stepsons Neil and Nick Alexander, as well as his nieces Michele and Lisa, and several grandchildren. A private funeral service was held in Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 16, 2019