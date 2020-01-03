Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Vandenakker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Vandenakker

May 16, 1945 - Dec 27, 2019

Richard Vandenakker of Ripon went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27,2019 at the age of 74 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Richard was born on May 16, 1945 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He and his family immigrated to Bellflower, CA in 1961. He served in the US Army from 1964-1967 and spent a year in Vietnam. When he came home he married the love of his life, Tina Postma on July 12,1968. They just celebrated 51 wonderful years together. They had four children and sixteen grandchildren. They moved to Modesto in 1978 and Ripon in 1986.

Surviving him are his wife Tina Vandenakker and sons Richard JR (Sarah, Ashley, and Christoper), Dave(David, Jayson, and Elena) daughters Loretta and Mike Gonzales(Miko, Trinity, Isabella and Rocky) Rebecca and Anthony Pasillas(Gabe and Jake Pasillas, Jessica, Cecilia, Olivia, and Vanessa Orozco). Daughter-in-laws – Julie Vandenakker and Kim Vandenakker.

Also survived by mother Anne in Ontario, Canada and Mother-in-law Patricia Postma in Ripon, CA, sister Lydia VanderElst(John VanderElst) brother Jim Vandenakker(Elizabeth Vandenakker), sister-in-law Jane Vandenakker, sister-in-law Effie Visser(Tony Visser), sister-in-law Marti Niemand(Jeff Niemand) and sister-in-law Juli Van Vliet and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was very involved with his church Almond Valley Christian Reformed. He was an usher for years and was on the board at Interfaith Ministries in Ripon, CA.

He loved his grandchildren and would do anything for them, always went to all their games and school/church programs. He also loved to travel and camp whenever he had the chance.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry Vandenakker, father-in-law Harry Postma, and brother Albert Vandenakker.

Graveside services are at 10a.m. on Saturday January 4th at Ripon Cemetery and memorial service at 11a.m. at Almond Valley CRC. Reception after.

Please make charitable donations to Ripon Christian Schools.

www.cvobituaries.com



