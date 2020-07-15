Richard "Rick" WalkerJanuary 16, 1951 - June 29, 2020After a valiant battle with cancer, Rick passed away peacefully at his home in Oakdale on June 29, 2020.Rick was born at the Naval base in Oakland CA to parents Al & Janet Walker on January 16, 1951. The family relocated to Modesto where Rick attended Modesto City schools and graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1969.It was during the height of the cruising era that Rick met and later married Kerry. They were married for 44 years and had two daughters, Cherie Renee and Nicole Walker.Upon graduating high school Rick was employed as a mechanic at Campbell's Soup Modesto. Soon after, Rick's skills for repairing machines and motors transferred to cars and engines and it was a lifetime passion of his. During the mid 1970's, while working full time for Campbell's Soup, Rick also began working for his parents at their little unfinished furniture store, way out McHenry Ave. In 1976 Rick went to work full time for the family furniture business with Kerry joining in 1984. In 1992 Rick and Kerry became the owners of Al's Furniture and built it into a longstanding and loyal business.Rick had many hobbies and passions including waterskiing, racquetball and playing golf with his dad Al. Rick's longtime dream of owning a motorcycle came to be with the gift of a 1995 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic from Kerry. Rick enjoyed many road trips on his Harley with Kerry and friends. Rick's greatest passion was buying and restoring classic cars and he was very active in Modesto's car culture. He loved entering and attending car shows all throughout the valley and coastal regions and was a member and previous board member of the Mid-Valley Chevrolet Club. Rick also had an enormous passion for Modesto's Graffiti Weekend celebrations and in 2017 was honored with a sidewalk marker along the Modesto Historic Graffiti Cruise Route Walk of Fame. Rick was also a member of Modesto Sunrise Rotary for 20 years and for many years participated in serving breakfast monthly at the Salvation Army with his daughter Nicole.Rick's happiest moments were cruising behind the wheel of one of his latest car projects, family gatherings, spending time at the beach and a cross country road trip he took with his best fur friend, Howdy.Rick was preceded in death by his parents Al & Janet Walker and his sister Kathleen Walker Davis. He is survived by his wife of two years, Lynette, his children Nicole Walker and Cherie Renee (Joe) Thomsen, his business partner and former wife Kerry Walker, his stepmother Mary Leal Walker, his sister Francine Ney and his niece Wendy Norbeck. Rick loved and cherished spending time with his four grandchildren, Collin Thomsen, Sergeant Christopher Thomsen (USMC), Cameron and Casey Thomsen.Due to the COVID 19 pandemic services will be private.Remembrances to Salvation Army Modesto 625 I St. Modesto CA 95354.