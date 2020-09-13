Richard Wellington "Jack" Lasater II
October 2, 1948 - August 19, 2020
It is with profound sadness that the family of Richard Wellington Lasater II (Jack), loving husband and father, son and brother; announces his passing on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with multiple myeloma. Jack's indomitable spirit and positive attitude kept him fighting until the very end. He was still working two days before his death. Jack was born in October of 1948 in Illinois to Mary Annetta Lasater and Richard Wellington Lasater. They moved to California on doctor's advice when Jack was two due to frequent lung infections, eventually settling in Modesto. Jack was an all-star athlete at Modesto High School lettering in track, baseball and football. He won a football scholarship to Stanford University and played in the 1971 Rose Bowl game where Stanford defeated Ohio State 27 to 17. He was also an unstoppable wing playing for Stanford's 3-year national championship rugby team. After college, Jack attended University of California Hastings College of the Law graduating with a JD in 1973. He practiced business law, specializing in transactional and securities law, and for the last 18 years practiced with Foley and Lardner. Jack loved the practice of law and was always committed to the betterment of his firm before his own personal gain. He took special pleasure in mentoring young lawyers and watching them grow in their own practices.Jack was a great outdoorsman. He was an avid and lifelong fly fisherman, enjoyed bird (especially quail) hunting, and was an excellent shot. Having grown up enjoying the Sierra Nevada at his family cabin near Strawberry, California, he bought his own cabin in the Southern Sierra on the Tule River for his young daughter and future family to enjoy. After dating his future wife, Patty for some time he took her up to the cabin and the deal was sealed. Jack loved spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, watching Stanford football, and of course, always sharing the Lasater Lore. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Dicko and his brothers Hank and Tom. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patty; children Maura (Gegenwarth), Nick, Molly, and Kate (Orr); his mother, Mary Lasater; sisters Mary Anne (Rockwell) and Susan (Conroy), brother, Jim; and, his beloved 4 soon to be 5 granddaughters. Due to COVID 19, funeral and celebration of life will be postponed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research in West Hollywood, California or a charity of your choice
