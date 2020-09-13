I am so sad to learn about Jack’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to all the Lasater family. I first met Jack in high school and delighted in sharing classes and being one of his large circle of friends. Everyone liked him so much. He was smart and funny, and witty. He was and always will be the kind of person you are happy to remember because he brightened your life. Over the years, Jack and I would get together for lunch occasionally, and it was obvious how much he enjoyed being a lawyer. At our high school reunion four years ago, we had the chance to reminisce about our high school years and also exchange news about our families and work. He was one of the best people I’ve known, and I’ll truly miss not seeing him again.

Linda Brughelli

Friend