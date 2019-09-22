Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Send Flowers Obituary

Rick Schiltz

Jun 28, 1960 – Sep 17, 2019

Rick Schiltz, 59 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, September 17th in Merced County.

Mr. Schiltz was born in Dubuque, Iowa and was a resident of Patterson for 25 years. He was the owner of McAuley Ford for 25 years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Rick was dedicated to his community. He was active in Patterson Rotary, Patterson Youth Baseball and a former representative of the Patterson Economic Strategic Planning Commission and the City of Patterson Planning Commission. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren. He loved baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs. His lifetime wish came true when they won the World Series in 2016.

Mr. Schiltz is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marsha (Kemp) Schiltz of Patterson; daughter, Krystal (Ryan) Trinkler of Erie, CO; son, TJ (Shannon) Schiltz of Tracy; father, Jerry Schiltz of Jacksonville, NC; sisters, Debbie and Sue; brother, Gary; grandchildren, Liam, Elijah, Rylee, Reese and Mackenzie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Schiltz.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, September 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.

Donations may be made to: Father Connors Endowment Fund, PO Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363 or the .







