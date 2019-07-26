Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Dianne Comb. View Sign Service Information Our Lady of Fatima Church 505 W Granger Ave Modesto, CA 95350 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Dianne Combs

January 14, 1944- July 14, 2019

On Sunday, July 14, 2019, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Rita Combs passed away peacefully in her sleep. Rita is now reunited with the love of her life, Larry.

Rita was born on January 14, 1944, to Peter and Inez Arrollo of Turlock, California. She was the youngest of three children and enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially with her father. She was a Daddy's girl. During her teenage years, she met the love of her life, Larry Combs, whom she married in 1961. Rita and Larry were blessed with a daughter in Turlock before completing their family with a son in Patterson, California. Rita and Larry settled in Modesto in the 1970's where they raised their family. Rita spent most of her time as a busy mother and housewife and enjoyed attending numerous sporting events and family outings. Her hobbies included rescuing animals, going to garage sales, watching Warriors games and attending Jazzercise classes, which were taught by her close and dear friend Rhonda Dahlgren. Her "forever friends" Peggy Nugent and Lina Britton were also particularly special to her as they spent many hours talking and laughing. Rita valued the many friendships in her life which she maintained by being caring, non-judgemental and "telling it like it is". The arrival of her two grandchildren, Colton and Keelie, brought Rita and Larry tremendous joy. Rita truly loved nothing more than spoiling and spending time with her beautiful and amazing grandchildren. She was genuinely overjoyed with being "Hams" to her adored grandchildren.

In addition to being reunited with Larry, Rita joins grandparents Celsa and Gabriel, parents Peter and Inez, and brother Robert.

She is survived by daughter Tab, son Buzz, grandson Colton, granddaughter Keelie, and sister Karen.

A blessing and reception will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, July 30 at Our Lady of Fatima located at 505 W. Granger Ave. Modesto, Ca.

www.cvobituaries.com



Rita Dianne CombsJanuary 14, 1944- July 14, 2019On Sunday, July 14, 2019, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Rita Combs passed away peacefully in her sleep. Rita is now reunited with the love of her life, Larry.Rita was born on January 14, 1944, to Peter and Inez Arrollo of Turlock, California. She was the youngest of three children and enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially with her father. She was a Daddy's girl. During her teenage years, she met the love of her life, Larry Combs, whom she married in 1961. Rita and Larry were blessed with a daughter in Turlock before completing their family with a son in Patterson, California. Rita and Larry settled in Modesto in the 1970's where they raised their family. Rita spent most of her time as a busy mother and housewife and enjoyed attending numerous sporting events and family outings. Her hobbies included rescuing animals, going to garage sales, watching Warriors games and attending Jazzercise classes, which were taught by her close and dear friend Rhonda Dahlgren. Her "forever friends" Peggy Nugent and Lina Britton were also particularly special to her as they spent many hours talking and laughing. Rita valued the many friendships in her life which she maintained by being caring, non-judgemental and "telling it like it is". The arrival of her two grandchildren, Colton and Keelie, brought Rita and Larry tremendous joy. Rita truly loved nothing more than spoiling and spending time with her beautiful and amazing grandchildren. She was genuinely overjoyed with being "Hams" to her adored grandchildren.In addition to being reunited with Larry, Rita joins grandparents Celsa and Gabriel, parents Peter and Inez, and brother Robert.She is survived by daughter Tab, son Buzz, grandson Colton, granddaughter Keelie, and sister Karen.A blessing and reception will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, July 30 at Our Lady of Fatima located at 505 W. Granger Ave. Modesto, Ca. Published in the Modesto Bee on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close