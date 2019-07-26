Rita Dianne Combs
January 14, 1944- July 14, 2019
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Rita Combs passed away peacefully in her sleep. Rita is now reunited with the love of her life, Larry.
Rita was born on January 14, 1944, to Peter and Inez Arrollo of Turlock, California. She was the youngest of three children and enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially with her father. She was a Daddy's girl. During her teenage years, she met the love of her life, Larry Combs, whom she married in 1961. Rita and Larry were blessed with a daughter in Turlock before completing their family with a son in Patterson, California. Rita and Larry settled in Modesto in the 1970's where they raised their family. Rita spent most of her time as a busy mother and housewife and enjoyed attending numerous sporting events and family outings. Her hobbies included rescuing animals, going to garage sales, watching Warriors games and attending Jazzercise classes, which were taught by her close and dear friend Rhonda Dahlgren. Her "forever friends" Peggy Nugent and Lina Britton were also particularly special to her as they spent many hours talking and laughing. Rita valued the many friendships in her life which she maintained by being caring, non-judgemental and "telling it like it is". The arrival of her two grandchildren, Colton and Keelie, brought Rita and Larry tremendous joy. Rita truly loved nothing more than spoiling and spending time with her beautiful and amazing grandchildren. She was genuinely overjoyed with being "Hams" to her adored grandchildren.
In addition to being reunited with Larry, Rita joins grandparents Celsa and Gabriel, parents Peter and Inez, and brother Robert.
She is survived by daughter Tab, son Buzz, grandson Colton, granddaughter Keelie, and sister Karen.
A blessing and reception will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, July 30 at Our Lady of Fatima located at 505 W. Granger Ave. Modesto, Ca.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 26, 2019