Rita Hearne

March 13, 1945 - February 20, 2019

Rita Ann (Beutel) Hearne was born on March 13, 1945 in Antioch, CA to Phil & Phylissee Beutel. She lived in Modesto, CA from 1977 until 2017, when she moved to Central Point, OR. For 15 years, Rita served as the Children's Ministry Coordinator at Modesto Covenant Church. Rita loved gardening, cooking, hosting parties, her family, and most of all her Lord Jesus Christ.

Rita passed into the arms of Jesus on February 20th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother (Albert), her mother (Phylissee), and her father (Phil). She is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Matt) Davis, her son Kevin (Janelle) Hearne, and her grandkids Jacob, Tyler, Joshua, Hallie, Alex, Josiah, and Jace.

Services will be at Community Bible Church on Saturday, March 2 at 2pm (services will also be livestreamed on CBC's facebook page). If you would like to honor our mother in a tangible way, memorial contributions may be sent to Community Bible Church (500 N. 10th St., Central Point, OR 97502 or give online at

www.communitybible.us ). Please note "Rita Hearne Memorial" on the memo line of any check you send. The proceeds of the contributions will be divided equally between Modesto Covenant Church and Community Bible Church to support Vacation Bible School programs and Reach Global (EFCA), London to support sports and drama camps for children this summer. We can think of no better way to honor our mom. She loved telling children about Jesus. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

