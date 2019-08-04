Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Himes. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Vigil 6:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Irene Himes

September 20, 1930 - July 29, 2019

Rita Irene Himes, age 88, of Modesto, CA passed away July 29th, 2019 in her home town. She was born on September 20th, 1930 to John & Louise Kiernan and raised in Salida, CA. Rita was the youngest of 11 children, having six brothers and four sisters. Rita was a graduate of Modesto High School. She worked for the Modesto Irrigation District as an administrative secretary for 20 years. Rita left her career to become a full-time homemaker following her marriage to Lyle Dean Himes, a beautiful union that lasted for 45 years.

Rita's daily routines included morning walks and the newspaper Word Jumble, at which she was quite adept. Rita loved to travel, having visited numerous countries in the Orient and Europe. One of her favorite things was being of service to others. Family meant everything to Rita and she enjoyed all the Kiernan family gatherings.

Rita's final years were enhanced by the loving care of her nephew Rob Hidahl (DECD), niece Mary McCabe and great-niece Kathy McCabe as well as the staff at both Bethel Retirement Home and El Rio Care Home.

Rita is survived by her sister Margaret Hidahl, two stepsons: Daniel (Marilyn) Himes of Clovis, CA; Darren (Rachael) Himes of Fremont, CA; and daughter-in-law Judy Himes of Modesto, CA; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Himes, stepson Dennis Himes and nine of her siblings.

Rita was much loved and will be missed by the many members of the Kiernan, Hidahl, Himes, and Beck families.

Visitation (4-6pm) followed by a Vigil at 6pm to be held at Franklin and Downs (McHenry) Modesto, on Monday, August 5th. A Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 6th, at 10am. Reception to immediately follow at the church social hall.

