Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Winters. View Sign

Rita Kay Winters

July 1939 ~ Feb. 2019

Rita was born in Missouri to Ira and Gladys Bowman, and passed away at the age of 79 in Keyes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly. Rita loved sewing, reading and quilting. She worked for many years at the Stanislaus County libraries. Rita was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Ceres.

She is survived by her husband Fred Winters; children Patty (Robert) Willbanks and Allen Winters; grandchildren Jennifer Willbanks, Bobby (Christie) Willbanks, Shelby (George) Bush and Ashlee Winters; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made in Rita's memory to Friends Of Stanislaus County Library.

Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00-5:00p.m. Funeral will also be held at Allen Mortuary on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with burial to follow at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Rita Kay WintersJuly 1939 ~ Feb. 2019Rita was born in Missouri to Ira and Gladys Bowman, and passed away at the age of 79 in Keyes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly. Rita loved sewing, reading and quilting. She worked for many years at the Stanislaus County libraries. Rita was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Ceres.She is survived by her husband Fred Winters; children Patty (Robert) Willbanks and Allen Winters; grandchildren Jennifer Willbanks, Bobby (Christie) Willbanks, Shelby (George) Bush and Ashlee Winters; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions can be made in Rita's memory to Friends Of Stanislaus County Library.Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00-5:00p.m. Funeral will also be held at Allen Mortuary on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with burial to follow at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your memories at Funeral Home Allen Mortuary & Crematory

247 N Broadway

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 634-5829 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close