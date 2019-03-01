Rita Kay Winters
July 1939 ~ Feb. 2019
Rita was born in Missouri to Ira and Gladys Bowman, and passed away at the age of 79 in Keyes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly. Rita loved sewing, reading and quilting. She worked for many years at the Stanislaus County libraries. Rita was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Ceres.
She is survived by her husband Fred Winters; children Patty (Robert) Willbanks and Allen Winters; grandchildren Jennifer Willbanks, Bobby (Christie) Willbanks, Shelby (George) Bush and Ashlee Winters; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rita's memory to Friends Of Stanislaus County Library.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00-5:00p.m. Funeral will also be held at Allen Mortuary on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with burial to follow at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your memories at
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019