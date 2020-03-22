Robert Shawn Adams
09/23/1954-02/29/2020
Rob passed away in his sleep on Saturday at 3:50 pm, with his wife of 22 years Sandra by his side. He is survived by his wife Sandra, 2 daughters Nicole and Sarah, 2 step children Shaun and Michelle, 9 grandchildren, his mother Geri, brother Rick and nephew Shawn. He leaves behind many lifelong friends who were like extended family. He was a member of ECV, Elks Club and the Roosters. He formerly owned American Custom Brick. He loved being a mason, his Harley and the Cowboys. We made our vows, 'Til death do us part' and we made it. His ashes will be scattered on the Sonora Pass, by the Roosters, in late Summer.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 22, 2020