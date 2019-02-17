Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROBERT ALFRED OLSEN

FEB 21, 1942 - JAN 15, 2019

Bob Olsen 76, a lifelong resident of Modesto passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2019. He attended Modesto City Schools graduating with an AA degree from Modesto Junior College and completed the Art Studies program at Fresno State. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War

Bob held various jobs over his lifetime: Sharpe Army Depot, Riverbank Ammunition Plant, Olsen Bros. Contractors, Tillie Lewis and M & M Distributing Co. Bob loved fishing and hunting as was demonstrated by his skills for both being featured in the Modesto Bee. He was an accomplished artist and his works were displayed at local art shows and featured several times in the Bee. He sculptured a replica of the Little Mermaid statue sitting in the harbor of Copenhagen. She now is perched on a rock in the middle of a fountain in the Danish town of Kimbalton, Iowa.

Bob was preceded in death by his former wife Joanie, his parents Glen and Arlene Olsen, his brother Gary Olsen, sister Peggy Zwald. He is survived by his son Eric Olsen, and countless extended family members. He leaves behind his longtime friends Bob, Max Chuck, Merle and the Counter Critters at Ridgeways. Bob was a friend to all he met and will be remembered for his good sense of humor and his friendly upbeat personality.

A memorial luncheon will be held on February 21, 2019 from 12 - 3 pm at Seasons Event Center 945 McHenry Avenue, Modesto California.

Bob held various jobs over his lifetime: Sharpe Army Depot, Riverbank Ammunition Plant, Olsen Bros. Contractors, Tillie Lewis and M & M Distributing Co. Bob loved fishing and hunting as was demonstrated by his skills for both being featured in the Modesto Bee. He was an accomplished artist and his works were displayed at local art shows and featured several times in the Bee. He sculptured a replica of the Little Mermaid statue sitting in the harbor of Copenhagen. She now is perched on a rock in the middle of a fountain in the Danish town of Kimbalton, Iowa.

Bob was preceded in death by his former wife Joanie, his parents Glen and Arlene Olsen, his brother Gary Olsen, sister Peggy Zwald. He is survived by his son Eric Olsen, and countless extended family members. He leaves behind his longtime friends Bob, Max Chuck, Merle and the Counter Critters at Ridgeways. Bob was a friend to all he met and will be remembered for his good sense of humor and his friendly upbeat personality.

A memorial luncheon will be held on February 21, 2019 from 12 - 3 pm at Seasons Event Center 945 McHenry Avenue, Modesto California.

