Robert Backus
1925 - 2020
Robert "Bob" J. Backus
Apr. 26, 1925 - Oct. 24, 2020
Robert "Bob" J. Backus passed away at home on October 24, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born and raised in Turlock, graduating with the Class of '44.
He was a World War II veteran serving in the Philippines and Japan as part of the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Division. Until his death, he was among the approximately 300,000 American World War II veterans still living out of the 16,000,000 that served.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Nancy Kay, and two sons, Douglas Robert (Debra) and Stephen Mark (Caroline). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jonathan Backus, Michelle Peden (Greg), Alexandria Backus, Adrianna Backus, and Joshua Backus, and three great-grandchildren, Nicole Backus, Daniel Peden, and Rose Peden. He leaves behind four generations of beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Kay in 1984, who he has been eagerly waiting to see. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Russell, Benjamin, Joseph and Paul, and three sisters, Mary Khinoo, Martha Daniel, and Faith David.
Robert was the owner of R&K Processors in Turlock until his retirement. He was involved with Castle Air Museum for years, restoring planes and donating his time, trucks and equipment. He traveled all over the western United States retrieving airplanes and parts for Castle for restoration. He was a man of great faith and served his church well.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the funeral, Robert will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
