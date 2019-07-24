Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Baer. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Red Shield 1649 Las Vegas View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Dean Baer

April 26, 1951 - July 9, 2019

Robert Dean Baer, loving and devoted father, papa, uncle, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 68. He was a very happy man, always smiling and making jokes. He loved God and his family. He was the proud papa of 11 grandchildren. He was the absolute best papa they could ever wish for. There will always be a special place in our hearts, just for him. We were blessed to have had him in our lives. He will be truly missed until the day we meet again in heaven.

His celebration of Life and luncheon will be held this Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1pm at the Red Shield 1649 Las Vegas St. Flowers and cards may be sent to Christina McWethy 1318 Mount Vernon Dr. Modesto, CA 95350

www.cvobituaries.com



Robert Dean BaerApril 26, 1951 - July 9, 2019Robert Dean Baer, loving and devoted father, papa, uncle, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 68. He was a very happy man, always smiling and making jokes. He loved God and his family. He was the proud papa of 11 grandchildren. He was the absolute best papa they could ever wish for. There will always be a special place in our hearts, just for him. We were blessed to have had him in our lives. He will be truly missed until the day we meet again in heaven.His celebration of Life and luncheon will be held this Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1pm at the Red Shield 1649 Las Vegas St. Flowers and cards may be sent to Christina McWethy 1318 Mount Vernon Dr. Modesto, CA 95350 Published in the Modesto Bee on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close