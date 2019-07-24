Robert Dean Baer
April 26, 1951 - July 9, 2019
Robert Dean Baer, loving and devoted father, papa, uncle, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 68. He was a very happy man, always smiling and making jokes. He loved God and his family. He was the proud papa of 11 grandchildren. He was the absolute best papa they could ever wish for. There will always be a special place in our hearts, just for him. We were blessed to have had him in our lives. He will be truly missed until the day we meet again in heaven.
His celebration of Life and luncheon will be held this Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1pm at the Red Shield 1649 Las Vegas St. Flowers and cards may be sent to Christina McWethy 1318 Mount Vernon Dr. Modesto, CA 95350
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 24, 2019