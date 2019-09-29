Rob "Kacey" Baughan
July 4, 1947 – Sept 9, 2019
Robert "Kacey" Clifton Baughan, 72, of Stockton, passed away. Born on the 4th of July, his family nicknamed him "Sparky." Rob grew up in North Carolina. He was a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio. Upon leaving the military he continued his radio career at various stations around the country under the names "Rob Sherwood" or "Rob Kacey." For information on a future service, please contact Michelle at [email protected]
