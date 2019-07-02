Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Benson. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert James Benson

Feb 21, 1928 - Jun 23, 2019

Robert James Benson, our beloved father, passed away peacefully with family at his side on June 23, 2019. He lived a full and rich life of 91 years.

Bob was born to Harvey and Nona West-Benson in Modesto, California. He attended Modesto High School and went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts in journalism at Stanford University. While at Stanford, Bob met and married fellow student, Anne Wear. They were blessed with four children.

After working as a journalist, Bob joined the family business started by his grandfather, James Stewart West. At J.S. West & Companies his career spanned 64 years. As president and chairman of the board of directors he led with a quiet intelligence and thoughtful leadership toward achieving success for the company, family, and community.

Bob's life was blessed with a wonderful marriage to Yvonne Conway, and long-term friendships with Bernice Doern, and Joan Bibens, sharing life's adventures. Bob was an avid sailor, and competed on the San Francisco Bay in a Catalina 27. He was a passionate member of the Audubon Society, often out in the wilderness siting and cataloguing birds of all varieties. His love for travel took him all over the world with the Stanford Travel and Study Tours. In his later years he regularly attended classes through Modesto Institute of Continued Learning (MICL). He loved tennis, bridge, golf, music, and theatre. He was a generous supporter and avid fan of the Stanford University Cardinals football team and the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team.

He leaves his four children, Eric Benson (Carol) of Alamo, CA, Jill Benson (Ken Woodward) of Santa Cruz, CA, Chris Benson (Betty Jean) of Bloomingdale, GA, and Lee Benson of Brisbane, Australia. His three grandchildren are Michael Benson (fiance Maranda Mobley) of Valley Village, CA and Cohen and Karina Benson of Brisbane, Australia.

The family would like to thank Bob's long time caregiver, Olivia Java-Gonzales, the caring staff at El Rio Memory Care Community and Optimal Hospice Care.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Bob's honor be directed to Stanford Cardinal football or women's basketball programs or Stanislaus Audubon Society. Bob has been privately laid to rest by his family.

www.cvobituaries.com





Robert James BensonFeb 21, 1928 - Jun 23, 2019Robert James Benson, our beloved father, passed away peacefully with family at his side on June 23, 2019. He lived a full and rich life of 91 years.Bob was born to Harvey and Nona West-Benson in Modesto, California. He attended Modesto High School and went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts in journalism at Stanford University. While at Stanford, Bob met and married fellow student, Anne Wear. They were blessed with four children.After working as a journalist, Bob joined the family business started by his grandfather, James Stewart West. At J.S. West & Companies his career spanned 64 years. As president and chairman of the board of directors he led with a quiet intelligence and thoughtful leadership toward achieving success for the company, family, and community.Bob's life was blessed with a wonderful marriage to Yvonne Conway, and long-term friendships with Bernice Doern, and Joan Bibens, sharing life's adventures. Bob was an avid sailor, and competed on the San Francisco Bay in a Catalina 27. He was a passionate member of the Audubon Society, often out in the wilderness siting and cataloguing birds of all varieties. His love for travel took him all over the world with the Stanford Travel and Study Tours. In his later years he regularly attended classes through Modesto Institute of Continued Learning (MICL). He loved tennis, bridge, golf, music, and theatre. He was a generous supporter and avid fan of the Stanford University Cardinals football team and the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team.He leaves his four children, Eric Benson (Carol) of Alamo, CA, Jill Benson (Ken Woodward) of Santa Cruz, CA, Chris Benson (Betty Jean) of Bloomingdale, GA, and Lee Benson of Brisbane, Australia. His three grandchildren are Michael Benson (fiance Maranda Mobley) of Valley Village, CA and Cohen and Karina Benson of Brisbane, Australia.The family would like to thank Bob's long time caregiver, Olivia Java-Gonzales, the caring staff at El Rio Memory Care Community and Optimal Hospice Care.In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Bob's honor be directed to Stanford Cardinal football or women's basketball programs or Stanislaus Audubon Society. Bob has been privately laid to rest by his family. Published in the Modesto Bee from July 2 to July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close