Robert Brown
1938 - 2020
Robert Ural Brown
Jul 25, 1938 – Jun 25, 2020
Robert Ural Brown, passed away Thursday, June 25th in Modesto; he was 81. He was born July 25, 1938 in Conway, Arkansas to Walter and Willa Brown and has been a resident of Stanislaus County for 72 years. Robert is known for always being a hard worker and instilled in his children, "Work comes first." He was a project manager and estimator for the Aderholt Specialty Company 57 years.
Robert loved fishing and being out on his boat. He raised his children on the water and in 2012 was able to buy his dream boat. He also enjoyed caring for his yard, listening to country music, being with his family, and his dogs. Though he was a quiet man, the words he spoke were always meaningful and sincere. He will be remembered as a great man and excellent father.
Robert is survived by his children, Alisa Zakarian, Mark Hannah, and Kevin Vaught; grandchildren, Zeth and Celeste Zakarian, Timothy Vaught, and Justin, Zach, and Fiona Hannah; great-grandchild, Noah Hannah; sister, Robbie Gutierrez, and many other dear family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited capacity, services are private. Please contact Franklin & Downs Funeral Home (209) 529-5723 if you are interested in attending, or leave a condolence for Robert on his tribute page at https://www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/Robert-Brown
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 7, 2020.
1 entry
July 6, 2020
Bob was a good friend when he lived in Merced back in the late 50's and early 60's.In the summers we all went skiing at yosemite lake ever nite in Bobs boat. Always friendly and nice guy. Lost touch when he moved to Modesto but I have always had good memories of our good times. Miss your 40 ford pickup,57 olds, and your boat. Bob R I P your friend for many years. Aaron & Sandra Andrews
Aaron Andrews
Friend
