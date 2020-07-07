Bob was a good friend when he lived in Merced back in the late 50's and early 60's.In the summers we all went skiing at yosemite lake ever nite in Bobs boat. Always friendly and nice guy. Lost touch when he moved to Modesto but I have always had good memories of our good times. Miss your 40 ford pickup,57 olds, and your boat. Bob R I P your friend for many years. Aaron & Sandra Andrews

