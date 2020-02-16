Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" James Campbell

September 14, 1943 - February 11, 2020

Robert "Bob" James Campbell, 76, of Riverbank, CA died on February 11, 2020 surrounded by family at Stanford Valleycare Hospital after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Campbell; children Victoria Cook (James), Robert Campbell (Tonya); Donna Martin (Ernie), and Michelle Bairos (Jim); 4 brothers (Gene, Charlie, Ralph, and Harvey Campbell); 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Luella Campbell, sister Evelyn Hawley, and granddaughter Kristi Ellerbeck.

Bob was born September 14, 1943 in Mogadore, OH. He moved to California in 1979 with PIE trucking. His many wonderful years in the trucking industry were a result of his passion that began at an early age in the family business. Bob ended his life-long career in trucking transportation with Fed Ex Ground as a Regional Safety and Maintenance Manager. He enjoyed bowling, classic cars (especially vintage Corvettes), spending time with his grandchildren, and going to dinner and a movie with his wife. He particularly loved traveling to Oahu, as the Hawaiian Islands were his favorite travel destination. Bob and Kathy spent many relaxing vacations on Waikiki Beach.

Contributions in remembrance of Bob may be made to The , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

A celebration of life is scheduled for March 12, 3:00 p.m. at Big Valley Grace Church 4040 Tully Road, Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



Robert "Bob" James CampbellSeptember 14, 1943 - February 11, 2020Robert "Bob" James Campbell, 76, of Riverbank, CA died on February 11, 2020 surrounded by family at Stanford Valleycare Hospital after a brief illness.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Campbell; children Victoria Cook (James), Robert Campbell (Tonya); Donna Martin (Ernie), and Michelle Bairos (Jim); 4 brothers (Gene, Charlie, Ralph, and Harvey Campbell); 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Luella Campbell, sister Evelyn Hawley, and granddaughter Kristi Ellerbeck.Bob was born September 14, 1943 in Mogadore, OH. He moved to California in 1979 with PIE trucking. His many wonderful years in the trucking industry were a result of his passion that began at an early age in the family business. Bob ended his life-long career in trucking transportation with Fed Ex Ground as a Regional Safety and Maintenance Manager. He enjoyed bowling, classic cars (especially vintage Corvettes), spending time with his grandchildren, and going to dinner and a movie with his wife. He particularly loved traveling to Oahu, as the Hawaiian Islands were his favorite travel destination. Bob and Kathy spent many relaxing vacations on Waikiki Beach.Contributions in remembrance of Bob may be made to The , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316.A celebration of life is scheduled for March 12, 3:00 p.m. at Big Valley Grace Church 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.