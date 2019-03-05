Robert William Carver
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Carver.
Nov. 1942 - March 2019
Robert Carver, age 76, passed away peacefully with his wife and family by his side on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Modesto. Robert was born in Missouri and traveled to California where he lived in Sebastopol, Five Points, and Delhi, before settling in Modesto 55 years ago. He married the one and only love he ever knew, Linda Davenport in 1961. Robert was employed by Merchants Refrigeration for 37 years. In his younger years, Robert coached Little League and was a Boy Scouts Leader. He was an avid reader and enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Linda carver; two sons Ronnie (Carolyne) and Kevin (Stephanie) Carver; daughter Donna (Steve) Tyler; 14 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his sister Virgie Huber and two brothers James and Thomas Carver.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 starting at 12pm with the Funeral to follow at 1pm both at Allen Mortuary.
He will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
Please share memories and condolences at www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 5, 2019