Robert Barse Clesson
Feb 16, 1943 - Mar 5, 2020
Robert Barse Clesson was born on February 16, 1943 and passed away at the age of 77 on March 5, 2020 in Merced, California where he was a resident for 38 years.
Robert previously lived in Culver City and the San Francisco bay area. He worked for 22 years at UPS as a package and feeder driver in the East Bay Division where he became a part of the Million Mile Club. Robert was also a Teamsters President Local 386 of Modesto, California.
He is survived by his loving wife Lourdes Clesson, stepchildren Andre Alba (Liz) of Atwater, California and Eric Alba (Cathy) of Maui, Hawaii; brother Jim Clesson (Margaret) of Lompoc, California; sisters Peggy Goad and Rene Mowrey (Dan) of Mesa, Arizona. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Dayni Alba; parents Robert E. Clesson and Barsha Evans and grandparents Edwin Evans and Denzel Stonebreaker.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 15, 2020