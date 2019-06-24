Robert Wesley Corkery
November 28, 1937 - June 13, 2019
It is with great sadness that our loving Father, Robert Wesley Corkery, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday June 13th, 2019 at the age of 81.
Robert was born on November 28th 1937 to Robert Corkery and Lucille Corkery in Redwood City. Robert served in the United States Air Force. Robert also served the community
as an Orientation and Mobility Specialist for the Visually Handicapped with Stanislaus County office of education receiving a Golden Handshake in June 1994 for over 26 years of service.
He retired at the age of 68.
Robert was a generous and caring Husband, Father and Grandfather. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Janice Corkery just three months prior.
He is survived by his two sons Steve Corkery and Todd Corkery and his five daughters, Tawnie Barnes, Carrie Killebrew, Debra Jaynes, Lisa Ivey, and Melanie Bond.
Robert had 20 Grandchildren and 30 great Grandchildren.
A graveside Interment service will be held on Saturday June 29th, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park in the Garden of Valor at 900 Sante Fe, Hughson , Ca.95326.
In Lieu of flowers Robert would like any and all donations be made to the at donate3.cancer.org
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 24, 2019