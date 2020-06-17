Robert "Bob" CrossAug. 1933 ~ Jun. 2020Robert, who went by Bob, was born in Seattle, WA to Wilford and Hazel Cross. He will be remembered for his fun and happy personality. Everyone knew Bob was in the room by his laugh. Bob loved the Lord and served faithfully in his church. He was a member of New Life Christian Center for many years. He attended schools in Renton, Washington, Modesto Junior College and graduated from University of Wyoming with a degree in pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist for over 30 years; he owned Keyes Pharmacy and started the pharmacy at CSU Stanislaus. Bob loved to travel and had been all across the world including South America, Australia and Europe. He enjoyed his 1964 Volkswagen that he had restored and took it to many car shows.He is survived by his wife Ailene Cross; children Kirsten (Jack Dale) Alvord and Tanya (Darren) Porter; sister Shirley Odle; five grandchildren Jack Shane, Jared, Cheyenne, Jordan and Annemarie; great grandchildren Titus, Nixon and Reagan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margie Youngquist.Memorial contributions can be made in Bob's memory to Teen Challenge.Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3:00-7:00p.m. A celebration of Bob's life will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at New Life Christian Center in Turlock. Attendance will be limited due to the current circumstances and please only come if you are without symptoms of illness. Condolences can be made at: