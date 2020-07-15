1/1
Robert Dix Messer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Messer
March 17, 1929 – July 6, 2020
Robert Messer passed away Monday, July 6th in Patterson after an extended illness. He was 91.
Robert was born in East Chicago, IN in 1929 to Allie and Ouida Messer, living most of his childhood in Morehead, KY. Shortly after playing basketball for and graduating from Morehead High School, he spent four years with United States Air Force as a medic during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge in 1954 receiving the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals, Robert moved West to Patterson, California, wed Carolyn Tyler in 1957 and remained happily married for 63 years. They spent three years in Vernalis and 60 years in Patterson together where they raised one child.
Robert owned and operated H&M Trucking Service in Patterson for over 40 years with long-time business partner and brother-in-law J.D. Hicks, retiring in 1999. At its height their company employed over forty employees. Well known throughout the Patterson community, "Bob" was a regular in retirement with his smile and affable personality at the local coffee and donut shops until just before his passing. If it was 10am and you needed to talk to Bob, you knew where to find him.
Always lending a helping hand, Robert donated to several local charitable organizations throughout his adult life. He was a member of the Honorable Knights of Kentucky, American Legion and local Moose Lodge. Robert was nominated Grand Marshall for the annual Patterson Apricot Fiesta for his contributions to the city.
His life-long love for fishing could lead all the way to Canada with his son, always returning with a full catch of Trout and Salmon for everyone. His green thumb and passion for farming came into full swing during retirement, using modern cultural practices in planting grapes, walnuts, cherries and peaches on his small farm, only to proudly supply most of his carefully managed harvest to friends and neighbors each year. If farming didn't keep him busy enough in retirement, Robert was a talented automobile restorer before it became a YouTube sensation, returning a 1956 Oldsmobile Super 88 to its original glory literally by himself during his elderly years. He was an avid San Francisco Giants fan since their arrival in 1958, a 49er faithful through thick and thin, and a lifetime follower of Kentucky Wildcats college basketball.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Irene Hicks, Frances Hicks and Debbie Messer. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and son Robert Alan of Turlock. "Uncle Bob" is survived by many, many beloved nieces, nephews and related family members.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 for their care in the last days of Roberts' life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Community Hospice,4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Wednesday, July 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 16th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Patterson District Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson, CA 95363
(209) 892-6112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 14, 2020
Aunt Carolyn,
Tom and I are so glad we were able to make it to California in 2017 to see you and Bob. We truly enjoyed our visit with you both... it took me months to eat the big box of banana chips Bob gave me! He was such a kind and thoughtful person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you deal with this devastating loss. We love you!
Tom & Ruby May
Family
July 13, 2020
Bob was a true gentleman. His kindness over the years will always be remembered. My dad had breakfast with him almost daily in retirement. He will be greatly missed.
Aimee Hove Hensley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved