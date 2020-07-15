Robert D. MesserMarch 17, 1929 – July 6, 2020Robert Messer passed away Monday, July 6th in Patterson after an extended illness. He was 91.Robert was born in East Chicago, IN in 1929 to Allie and Ouida Messer, living most of his childhood in Morehead, KY. Shortly after playing basketball for and graduating from Morehead High School, he spent four years with United States Air Force as a medic during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge in 1954 receiving the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals, Robert moved West to Patterson, California, wed Carolyn Tyler in 1957 and remained happily married for 63 years. They spent three years in Vernalis and 60 years in Patterson together where they raised one child.Robert owned and operated H&M Trucking Service in Patterson for over 40 years with long-time business partner and brother-in-law J.D. Hicks, retiring in 1999. At its height their company employed over forty employees. Well known throughout the Patterson community, "Bob" was a regular in retirement with his smile and affable personality at the local coffee and donut shops until just before his passing. If it was 10am and you needed to talk to Bob, you knew where to find him.Always lending a helping hand, Robert donated to several local charitable organizations throughout his adult life. He was a member of the Honorable Knights of Kentucky, American Legion and local Moose Lodge. Robert was nominated Grand Marshall for the annual Patterson Apricot Fiesta for his contributions to the city.His life-long love for fishing could lead all the way to Canada with his son, always returning with a full catch of Trout and Salmon for everyone. His green thumb and passion for farming came into full swing during retirement, using modern cultural practices in planting grapes, walnuts, cherries and peaches on his small farm, only to proudly supply most of his carefully managed harvest to friends and neighbors each year. If farming didn't keep him busy enough in retirement, Robert was a talented automobile restorer before it became a YouTube sensation, returning a 1956 Oldsmobile Super 88 to its original glory literally by himself during his elderly years. He was an avid San Francisco Giants fan since their arrival in 1958, a 49er faithful through thick and thin, and a lifetime follower of Kentucky Wildcats college basketball.Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Irene Hicks, Frances Hicks and Debbie Messer. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and son Robert Alan of Turlock. "Uncle Bob" is survived by many, many beloved nieces, nephews and related family members.The family would like to thank Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 for their care in the last days of Roberts' life.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Community Hospice,4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Wednesday, July 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 16th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.