Robert Milton Eisen "Bob"
Jan 15, 1944 - Feb 20, 2020
Bob passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 76.
Bob was born in San Mateo, Ca. He attended Ceres High School where he graduated in 1962. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his classic cars. Over the years he had been involved in many car clubs. For the last 7 years he was a member of the Modesto Misfits Car Club.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Eisen, his son, Jeff and daughter-in-law Lisa Eisen, his grandchildren; Brandon Eisen, Brittany Lindgren (Travis), Matthew Eisen, Melissa Eisen, as well as 2 great grandsons: Adrian and Adam Eisen.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, beginning at 11:00am, at Christ Community Church, 3242 Carver Rd, Modesto, Ca 95350. Memorial donations in Bob's honor may be made out to Christ Community Church.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020