Robert George Enney
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Enney.
May 15, 1928 - April 7, 2019
Born in Concord, CA. Lived in Modesto, CA. Went to be with his loving wife Geneva Loring Enney and his 3 son's Robert, John, and Arnold. He has 3 living daughters Donna, Marguerite, and Rachel. He has 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren.
Viewing will be at 9 a.m. and a service will be held at 10 a.m. both at the Revival Center in Modesto. The burial at 2:30 p.m. in Ceres.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 11, 2019