Robert Wayne Erwin

July 21, 1961 - March 8, 2019

Robert Wayne Erwin passed away at his home in Oakdale, California on March 8, 2019. Robert was born in Modesto, California to Larry and Elaine Erwin where he aslso attended high school. He is survived by his parents, wife Charmaine Erwin, son Robin Erwin, daughter Elizabeth Erwin, brother Randy Erwin, stepchildren Jessica Sullivan, James Atkins, Melissa Atkins, Chasity Hector and granddaughters Adalyn and Bricyn Sullivan. Robert was preceded in death by his sister Daina Erwin.

Robert was a member of the US Army from 1978-1983. He owned Johnathan's Fresh Meat and Fish in Modesto and was a celebrated chef and caterer. After retiring in 2011, he devoted his time to his love of color and created Tie Dye Youniversity and boutique brand Psychedelic Clothesline. Robert and Charmaine hosted tie dyers from around the world and collaborated on several projects at their home in Oakdale, teaching tie dying classes for ages 2 years to 100 and even had a tie dying kid's camp. In his teachings, he was in his element and known fondly as "Tie Dye Robert" and "Mr. Colorful" to his many friends. Robert won an international award in London in 2015 for Best Use of Color in Design.

Robert was an inspiration to many. His kind and gentle nature was contagious. He delighted many with his sense of humor and profound knowledge on many subjects. Robert loved to read, listen to music of all genres and fly model airplanes and quadcopters. Most of all, he loved so spend time with his family and his community. A private celebration of life has been planned.

Donations may be made in Robert's honor to the Community Hospice Foundation:

