Robert Erwin
July 21, 1961-Mar 8, 2019
Robert Wayne Erwin passed away March 8th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born and raised in Modesto CA to the proud parents of Larry and Elaine Erwin, he attended Grace Davis high school. He is survived by his parents, wife Charmaine, son Robin, daughter Elizabeth, brother Randy, nephew Justin and niece Jessica, stepchildren Jessica Sullivan, James Atkins, Melissa Atkins, Chasity Hector and granddaughters Adalyn and Bricyn Sullivan. Robert was preceded in death by his sister Daina Erwin.
A private service was held on Sunday, March 17th, an additional service will be held on March 23rd, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Rd., Modesto, at 11AM.
Donations may be made in Robert's honor to Community Hospice Foundation.
Https://give.hospiceheart.org/give/annual-fund/ Or to the Martha C. Kinnecom Peritonal Cancer Foundation, Inc.:WWW.Networkforgood. org
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 20, 2019