Service Information
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
M.J.C. Music Department Recital Hall
Modesto , CA

Robert (Bob) George Gauvreau

August 14, 1948-May 19, 2019

Bob passed May 19, 2019 in Longview, Washington of complications

from Lupus. He was born August 14, 1948 in Renton, Washington.

Bob received a B.A. degree from Central Washington State College and a M.F.A. degree from ArizonaState University. He was a photography lecturer at State University in New Paltz, New York, then joined

M.J.C. Art Department in 1974 as a photography instructor. During his tenure, Bob worked with the Modesto Museum to organize historical artifacts and photographs leading to the book "Images of Yesterday, Images of Today" in 1984. Bob went on to hold several administrative positions at M.J.C. In

2002 Bob accepted a position at Southwestern College in Chula Vista as Vice President of Academic Affairs. He retired in 2006.

Bob's zest for life led him to participate in snow skiing, water skiing, scuba diving, hiking, running, fishing, golfing and windsurfing. With his group of friends, the "Motor Geezers", he travelled to manydestinations throughout the west coast. Sailing was another of Bob's passions. He sailed the San Francisco Bay and the San Diego areas.

Bob was a skilled carpenter, always working on projects as well as building homes in Canada. The lastfew years was spent travelling with his wife in their RV. They spent winters in Arizona and travelled throughout the southwest.

He leaves his wife of almost 50 years, Dee Dee, two sisters, Kathy and Jean, four nephews and numerousfriends in Washington, Arizona and California.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Modesto on

September 21 st at 2:00 pm, in the M.J.C. Music

Department Recital Hall with reception following.

