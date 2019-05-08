Robert Giles
Nov. 1930 ~ May 2019
Bob passed away at the age of 88 in Modesto, California. Bob and his late wife Alwayne owned and ran Ingomar Plastic Pipe Inc. and Summit Sales Inc.
He is survived by his children, Teri (Gary) Bento, Mitch (Juliet) Giles, Susan (Joe) Gomes; brother Roger Giles; 4 grandchildren, Jacob (Brandi) Bento, Morre' (Mike) Bento, Blake (Karlie) Giles, Brooke (Seamus) Giles; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his son Michael Giles; and parents Frank and Gertrude Giles.
Military Committal service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:30a.m .at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 8, 2019