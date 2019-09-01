Robert Gonzales-Burkett
May 21, 2000-Aug.14, 2019
Robert was so full of life and always had a smile on his face and a full head of hair!
He is survived by his parents, Jozlynn Fariss and Robert Gonzales II. At a young age, he was adopted by his grandparents, Allison and Steve. He also leaves behind his one year old son, Cooper. He dearly loved his extended family which included, numerous siblings, on both sides, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He would always say, as he was going out the door, "LOVE YOU" as he left. A Celebration of Life is soon to follow. Contact a family member for further details.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 1, 2019