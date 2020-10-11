Robert Wayne HallJanuary 29, 1942- September 10th, 2020Robert W. Hall passed away on September 10, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Huntington Park, California on January 29, 1942.He served in the United States Navy after attending Taft Union High School. He lived in the Modesto area since 1966, but was able to move to Twain Harte and live in his beloved mountains for 10 years before moving back to the Modesto area because of his declining health. He loved hunting and fishing and exploring the mountain trails in his Jeep.He was a founding member of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Posse and a member of the Old Fisherman's Club.Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; daughter, Julie Jones (Greg); son, Jason Hall (Brandon Casaus); granddaughter, Ashley Crook (Justin); grandson, Jeremy Jones (Jessica); grandson, Seth Jones (Lynsey); granddaughter, Dana Jones. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Clare, Adyson, Braedyn, Wyatt, and Brooke, Kennedy, Emma and Abel. He adored his grandchildren and they thought he was the best grandpa ever. Bob is also survided by his sister Karen Gonzalez and a very large extended family who he loved very much.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at English Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the staff at Bristol Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care.Due to current restrictions, there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.