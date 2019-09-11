Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church 1732 Miller Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Harkrader

December 15, 1932 - September 7, 2019

Devoted husband, father, and grandfather Robert "Bob" Harold Harkrader peacefully entered the Lord's embrace on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Modesto, California. His laughter and friendship will be missed by so many who knew him.

Bob was born to Harold and Pearl Harkrader on December 15, 1932 in the small town of Sedan, Kansas. As a young boy, he and his family made their way to California, eventually settling in Modesto. In his late teens, Bob met the love of his life, Lucy, while cruising 10th Street, as so many did back then. Bob and Lucy married, and had five children together.

In 1956, Bob started the family trucking business, and he dedicated himself to his work. As a result, Harkrader Trucking is now a well-respected local business, and has contributed much to the economic growth of the region. The company's signature blue trucks can be seen on roads and highways across the Central Valley and beyond. His friends and colleagues will remember him as an honest and honorable business leader who stayed true to his word. He loved his work in part because of the many good people he came to know over the years.

What Bob cared for most was his family. He adored his wife, Lucy, and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. His joy, laughter, and sense of fun animated family gatherings. He was always ready with a witty remark or a good story, and he loved to make the little ones laugh.

Bob dedicated his life to the Lord. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years, and enjoyed listening to gospel music. He also enjoyed having long conversations with good friends, and caring for his animals.

Bob is survived by his five children, Kenneth (Susan), Mark, Carol (Michael), Robin, and Tricia (Larry), his eleven grandchildren, Sarah, Jake, Kristy, Larry Jr., Alyssa, Cassie, Mikey, Lyndee, Stephanie, Renee, and Kyndal, and his twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucy and his grandson T.J.

Visitation will take place on Friday, September 13th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm in the Riverside Chapel at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Avenue in Modesto.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Bob's honor to the Community Hospice Foundation in Modesto (

www.cvobituaries.com



