Robert T. Harris, Jr.July 8, 1941 - Aug. 17, 2020Robert Harris passed away suddenly at home following several years of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) progression. He was 79 years old.Robert, "Bob," was born in Oakdale, CA to Robert T. Harris, Sr. and Lois Harris. His mother died when he was 3 ½ years old. Bob Sr.'s marriage to Helen Bodin took the family to Turlock, CA. Bob attended Turlock schools, graduating in 1959. He went on to Modesto Junior College and then to Court Reporting School in San Francisco.Bob's court reporting career progressed to the Stanislaus County Superior Court, ultimately managing all Superior Court Reporters. Stories of his reporting skills are legendary.Bob was known for his friendly, outgoing and generous character. He was devoted to family and friends and never met a stranger. Bob always had a passion for cars and motorcycles. He rode, raced, repaired and restored many. He only stopped going to swap meets recently.Bob was involved in the many activities of his church and community. The welfare of others was a priority of Bob's. There are many stories of Bob's help and charity and the lives changed by his involvement.Bob also loved animals. Any stray that crossed Bob's path had a new lease on life. He found homes for countless dogs and cats. He even took care of the courthouse cats.Robert is survived by his two daughters Cynthia Hunter and Shannon Edmundson, his sister Terry Elliott, his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Robert was laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park. He can be remembered through donations to the Helen Bodin Harris Scholarship Fund at EMC Health.