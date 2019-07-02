Robert (Bob) Hartt
August 21,1934 - June 25, 2019
Bob was born in Campbell, CA on August 21, 1934 to Arthur & Rachel Hartt.
He graduated Turlock High School in 1952. In 1954 he married that beautiful red headed girl that lived next door, Wanda Wood. They have four children, 4 grandchildren and six great grand children.
He became a union carpenter and worked with Ken Nelson who, in the 1960's began building swimming pools.
In the 1970's he started his own business building swimming pools and in the 1980's started plastering and remodeling swimming pools.
During 1960's to 2019, as a contractor, he built several homes, hundreds of pools and plastered thousands of pools.
He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed the sense of accomplishment from completed projects. His passion was his love for God and building places of worship, Kingdom Halls of Jehovah's Witnesses, where individuals could attend, learn about Jehovah, from studying the Bible, and develop a close relationship with him . (John 17:3) He cherished his relationship with Jehovah, appreciated knowing the truth about our loving creator, his purpose for solving mankind's problems by means of his Kingdom and wonderful hope for future paradise (Luke 23:43). Conservatively, he worked on more than ninety Kingdom Hall projects and five Assembly Hall projects from the 1960's to 2019. He delighted in working with his spiritual brothers and sisters on these projects.
His Memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1404 East Ave., Turlock, CA on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 2, 2019