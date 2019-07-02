Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hartt. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Hartt

August 21,1934 - June 25, 2019

Bob was born in Campbell, CA on August 21, 1934 to Arthur & Rachel Hartt.

He graduated Turlock High School in 1952. In 1954 he married that beautiful red headed girl that lived next door, Wanda Wood. They have four children, 4 grandchildren and six great grand children.

He became a union carpenter and worked with Ken Nelson who, in the 1960's began building swimming pools.

In the 1970's he started his own business building swimming pools and in the 1980's started plastering and remodeling swimming pools.

During 1960's to 2019, as a contractor, he built several homes, hundreds of pools and plastered thousands of pools.

He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed the sense of accomplishment from completed projects. His passion was his love for God and building places of worship, Kingdom Halls of Jehovah's Witnesses, where individuals could attend, learn about Jehovah, from studying the Bible, and develop a close relationship with him . (John 17:3) He cherished his relationship with Jehovah, appreciated knowing the truth about our loving creator, his purpose for solving mankind's problems by means of his Kingdom and wonderful hope for future paradise (Luke 23:43). Conservatively, he worked on more than ninety Kingdom Hall projects and five Assembly Hall projects from the 1960's to 2019. He delighted in working with his spiritual brothers and sisters on these projects.

His Memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1404 East Ave., Turlock, CA on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1pm.

www.cvobituaries.com



Robert (Bob) HarttAugust 21,1934 - June 25, 2019Bob was born in Campbell, CA on August 21, 1934 to Arthur & Rachel Hartt.He graduated Turlock High School in 1952. In 1954 he married that beautiful red headed girl that lived next door, Wanda Wood. They have four children, 4 grandchildren and six great grand children.He became a union carpenter and worked with Ken Nelson who, in the 1960's began building swimming pools.In the 1970's he started his own business building swimming pools and in the 1980's started plastering and remodeling swimming pools.During 1960's to 2019, as a contractor, he built several homes, hundreds of pools and plastered thousands of pools.He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed the sense of accomplishment from completed projects. His passion was his love for God and building places of worship, Kingdom Halls of Jehovah's Witnesses, where individuals could attend, learn about Jehovah, from studying the Bible, and develop a close relationship with him . (John 17:3) He cherished his relationship with Jehovah, appreciated knowing the truth about our loving creator, his purpose for solving mankind's problems by means of his Kingdom and wonderful hope for future paradise (Luke 23:43). Conservatively, he worked on more than ninety Kingdom Hall projects and five Assembly Hall projects from the 1960's to 2019. He delighted in working with his spiritual brothers and sisters on these projects.His Memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1404 East Ave., Turlock, CA on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1pm. Published in the Modesto Bee on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close