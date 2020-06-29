Robert E Hedrick(Bob)Passed away June 20, 2020 in Modesto at age 90.Born May 3, 1930 in Modesto. He graduated from Modesto High School with the class of 1948. He then joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served for 23 years retiring as Master Sargeant.He returned to Modesto with his wife and 5 children where he furthered his career as supervisor for Tilley Lewis Foods until their closing and then with Ragu Foods in Stockton until the age of 65.He is preceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Delila, and 2 of their sons; Alan and Steven. He is survived by their other 3 children; Julie Loeb of Rocklin, Robin Loveall of Riverbank, and Bob Hedrick, Jr of Lancaster along with 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.There will be a private burial at Lakewood Memorial.