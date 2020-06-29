Robert Hedrick
1930 - 2020
Robert E Hedrick
(Bob)
Passed away June 20, 2020 in Modesto at age 90.
Born May 3, 1930 in Modesto. He graduated from Modesto High School with the class of 1948. He then joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served for 23 years retiring as Master Sargeant.
He returned to Modesto with his wife and 5 children where he furthered his career as supervisor for Tilley Lewis Foods until their closing and then with Ragu Foods in Stockton until the age of 65.
He is preceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Delila, and 2 of their sons; Alan and Steven. He is survived by their other 3 children; Julie Loeb of Rocklin, Robin Loveall of Riverbank, and Bob Hedrick, Jr of Lancaster along with 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
There will be a private burial at Lakewood Memorial.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
June 26, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
