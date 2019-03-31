Robert Heinzle
March 26, 1968-March 19, 2019
Born to Eddie and Denia Heinzle in Modesto,Ca. Passed away suddenly at his home.
A good man, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Survived by his mother, Denia Young, daughters Megan and Morgan and son Maxwell. Grandchildren Adeline and Logan Heinzle, Katerina Gordon. Also brother Steve Heinzle. Numerous uncles,aunts,cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Was a longtime employee of Kaman Industries.
Memorial to be held April 7, 2019
Masonic Hall on Rose Ave., Modesto
1 to 4 pm
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 31, 2019