Robert (Bob) L Lee

May 6, 1935 - April 2, 2020

Robert (Bob) Lee was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 6, 1935 to Michael and Agnes Lee. He passed away April 2, 2020, at Brookdale Camino del Sol in Sun

City West, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol, sons Kevin (Modesto, Ca), Brian (Surprise, Az), Derek, daughter-in-law Kinzie, and grandchildren, Elyse and Caleb (Lilburn, Georgia), brother Mike Lee (Alta Loma, CA). He is preceeded in death by his sister Marilyn Ward.

Bob attended Loyola High School and Loyola University in Los Angeles, graduating from

Bob loved his family, and the school staffs he worked with, as well as the students. In 1991-92, he was awarded the Administrator of the year. He was active in the Association of School Administrators, serving as chapter president, and continuing serving ACSA in retirement. He was a member of the MOCSE Credit Union board for over 20 years.

He and his family were members of Our Lady of Fatima and St Joseph's Parishes in Modesto. After retiring for the winters in Surprise, Arizona, Bob and Carol joined St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Surprise, where Bob served as a lector.

He and his family enjoyed water skiing, fishing, playing bridge, and owned a houseboat on the Delta for as few years. After retirement, Bob and Carol began traveling in their motor home throughout the USA and Canada. In 1999, they purchased an RV lot at Happy Trails Resort in Surprise, Arizona, where they spent their winters.

Bob was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012, and lived at home in both Modesto and Surprise, until he moved to Brookdale Camino del Sol in Sun City West Az in May 2018. Bob and Carol had excellent support from the Alzheimer's/dementia support group in Modesto, and other support groups in Arizona. The care staff at Brookdale, along with the Brookdale Hospice team, were wonderful, caring people, and made a comfortable home for Bob.

A funeral Mass is planned at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Surprise on May 13th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Modesto Alzheimer's/dementia Support Center, 700 McHenry Ae, Ste B, Modesto Ca 95355, or Brookdale Hospice, 8222 S 48th St, Suite 105, Phoenix, Arizona 85044

