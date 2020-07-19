Robert Leo BroggiMay 30, 1931 – Jul 14, 2020Robert Leo Broggi, 89 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, July 14th at Golden Age Home Care in Modesto.Mr. Broggi was born in Patterson and was a lifelong resident. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He was a member of ICF, PFSA and the Crows Landing Pentecost. He was a manager at Patterson Concrete Pipe Inc for 38 years and worked at Grischott Brothers in Westley for many years. He enjoyed farming for over 50 years, traveling, spending time with family and friends and going to casinos.Mr. Broggi is survived by his daughters, Carol Olson of Patterson, Diana George of Crows Landing, Debbie Costa of Tulare and Shirley Pellegri of Tracy; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Broggi; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, July 22nd at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 23rd at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.Donations may be made to: Father Connors Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363.