Robert Louis Kane
1939 - 2020
Robert Louis Kane
August 10,1939 - June 28,2020
80,Formerly of Petaluma, passed away in Modesto on Sunday, June 28,2020. He was born August 10,1939 in Delano,California to Willie Marie Lewis and Robert Kane. He was proceeded in death by his Brother Daniel Kane and his Sister Maureen Hicks, as well as Wife Sylvia Kane and Son Robert A. Kane. Robert is survived by Daughter's Sue Kane and Barbara Palmer. Also 3 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Robert was a Proud,Loving and Outgoing Father. He served in the US Air Force, paving the way for future generations in his many teachings. His Passion for Traveling began here and saw him Traveling to all 48 States making numerous friends and memories along the way. He was Cherished and Loved by many. A Memorial will be held from 5-8pm at Eaton Family Funeral services 513 12th St. On Thursday, July 2,2020. And an Internment in Petaluma will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 2, 2020.
