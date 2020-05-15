Robert M. Sorensen
1919 – 2020
Robert M. Sorensen fulfilled his wish to take his last breath in the farmhouse where he lived for 65 years. He had a full and interesting life and was not shy in telling people about it. He grew up in a time when cars were coming of age, there were no paved streets, a horse and wagon brought milk to the house and ice was delivered for the icebox.
Bob was born in Chicago, Ill., and in 1920 moved to Modesto with his parents when he was 9 months old. He became the man of the house at 5 when his father drowned while trying to save two teen-age girls who had fallen into the Tuolumne River. Bob grew up during the Great Depression and worked from the time he was 10 years old, selling newspapers and magazines and delivering telegrams on his bicycle. He later worked for Modesto Auto Parts and advanced over the years from delivery boy to a management position.
Bob graduated from Modesto High School in 1937 and he was full of pride to lead the first of three generations of Sorensens to experience the MoHi Panther tradition.
He enlisted in the Army in 1942 for WWII. Bob liked to say he traveled the world during his tenure in the service. He was commissioned to the rank of second lieutenant before he was honorably discharged in 1945.
Bob met Alice Doerksen that same year. They married and built a strong, successful and happy partnership for 58 years until Alice passed in 2005. Together, Bob and Alice signed one of the first J.S. West contracts for 18,000 laying hens in the early 1960s. Their success led to the purchase of land where they initially farmed peaches and later grew walnuts and almonds. Many years before "flipping houses" was popular, Bob and Alice bought, upgraded and sold houses. Bob had many talents ranging from building the first fiberglass bottom speedboat in the area to constructing his own custom walnut huller and dehydrator. He and Alice also worked the NASCAR circuit at Stockton and Merced Speedways and various county fair specialty races from 1961-1977.
Bob was an active contributor and proud supporter of the Modesto community. He was on the Paradise School Board from 1962-1971. He became an expert on growing walnuts and was a resource for growers and producers in the area, serving on the Diamond Walnut Growers Board from 1990-1996. His superior Howard walnuts earned several Top Quality awards.
Bob was a Viking through and through and was very proud of his Danish heritage. He belonged to the local Dania Lodge, Bornholm #14 for 40-plus years and held the office of secretary for more than three decades. He served as Grand President of the Danish Society of California/Nevada in 1998.
In September 2019, Bob was honored at his 100-year birthday
bash – almost as many guests as Bob had years attended! Many close friends and community members shared their feelings and respect for him on that day. He had a great time!
His wife, Alice A. Sorensen and their son, David M. Sorensen, predeceased Bob, as did his mother, Laura J. Sorensen and his sister, Winifred Edgar. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Sorensen Beck, Linda Gail Jenkins and Marcie Sorensen Dillon; four grandchildren: Jennifer Beck Nottingham (Justin), Jason Beck (Fran), Katrina Beck Ramos (Brandon), and Kevin Sorensen Dillon (Bethany), and four great grandchildren: Jaritt Beck, Riley and Jordan Nottingham and Garitt Ramos. Also surviving are several favorite nephews and nieces.
Special appreciation to Jaritt Beck, who continued to visit and make banana bread and other treats to satisfy Bob's sweet tooth. Also, a BIG thank you to the close neighbors and friends who frequently stopped by for advice on a crop, to discuss the weather or simply for a drink and a chat.
The family extends deep gratitude to Laurel Scheidt, Milly Garcia, Dianne Kis, and Annie Fretwell, the caregivers who were so kind and compassionate during Bob's 100th year.
Bob lived an inspired life, fulfilling many of his aspirations over the last century. While he did not have a favorite charity he supported many worthy causes. In his honor, please consider contributing to an organization that holds a special place in your heart.
When the world is a safer place, his family and friends will gather to celebrate Bob's extraordinary life.
Until then, "SKAAL" to Robert M. Sorensen!
Physically gone, but forever in our hearts.
His wisdom, strength and positivity will be profoundly missed.
