Robert Alan Martella
April 16, 1945 Oct 26, 2019
Robert "Bob" Martella passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 74 at his home in Modesto, CA. Bob was born on April 16, 1945 in Turlock, CA and was raised on his parents peach and sweet potato ranch in Hughson, CA.
He attended Modesto Junior College before transferring to the University of California in Salt Lake City, Utah to pursue a degree in Pharmacy. Upon graduation in 1969, he returned to the Central Valley and began work as a pharmacist at Paul's Drug in Modesto. At this time, he met his wife Carol and they wed in 1971 at the chapel in Yosemite National Park.
Eventually, Bob became an owner at Paul's and after many years he sold the business to Safeway and became their Pharmacy Manager. Here he was a pioneer in the administration of vaccines and immunizations in the Pharmacy setting. After a 44 year career, Bob retired in 2013 and he and Carol began to travel in their motorhome and took trips to Europe.
Bob was preceed in death by his parents Roy and Jessie Martella. He is survived by his wife Carol Martella, his daughters Rachel Martella Nava and Alison Martella, his son-in-law Armando Nava, and grandsons Tristan, Joaquin, and Nathaniel. In addition, there are 4 surviving siblings: Richard Martella (Dawn) of Fiddletown, Michael Martella (Beverly) of Woodside, Gena Martella ( Nancy) of Carmichael, and Lynn Martella of Los Angeles.
Bob loved fishing, boating, and football, especially the Forty-Niners and the Utah Utes, as well as taking family trips to Lake Tahoe. He was an avid reader and history buff, and loved to quote poetry, especially Shakespeare. Bob was a kind and gentle soul, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7th from 5-8 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, November 8th at 10 am at Lakewood. For more information, please visit dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/hughson-ca/robert-martella-8907589
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 3, 2019