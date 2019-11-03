Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Alan Martella

April 16, 1945 Oct 26, 2019

Robert "Bob" Martella passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 74 at his home in Modesto, CA. Bob was born on April 16, 1945 in Turlock, CA and was raised on his parents peach and sweet potato ranch in Hughson, CA.

He attended Modesto Junior College before transferring to the University of California in Salt Lake City, Utah to pursue a degree in Pharmacy. Upon graduation in 1969, he returned to the Central Valley and began work as a pharmacist at Paul's Drug in Modesto. At this time, he met his wife Carol and they wed in 1971 at the chapel in Yosemite National Park.

Eventually, Bob became an owner at Paul's and after many years he sold the business to Safeway and became their Pharmacy Manager. Here he was a pioneer in the administration of vaccines and immunizations in the Pharmacy setting. After a 44 year career, Bob retired in 2013 and he and Carol began to travel in their motorhome and took trips to Europe.

Bob was preceed in death by his parents Roy and Jessie Martella. He is survived by his wife Carol Martella, his daughters Rachel Martella Nava and Alison Martella, his son-in-law Armando Nava, and grandsons Tristan, Joaquin, and Nathaniel. In addition, there are 4 surviving siblings: Richard Martella (Dawn) of Fiddletown, Michael Martella (Beverly) of Woodside, Gena Martella ( Nancy) of Carmichael, and Lynn Martella of Los Angeles.

Bob loved fishing, boating, and football, especially the Forty-Niners and the Utah Utes, as well as taking family trips to Lake Tahoe. He was an avid reader and history buff, and loved to quote poetry, especially Shakespeare. Bob was a kind and gentle soul, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 7th from 5-8 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, November 8th at 10 am at Lakewood. For more information, please visit

www.cvobituaries.com



Robert Alan MartellaApril 16, 1945 Oct 26, 2019Robert "Bob" Martella passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 74 at his home in Modesto, CA. Bob was born on April 16, 1945 in Turlock, CA and was raised on his parents peach and sweet potato ranch in Hughson, CA.He attended Modesto Junior College before transferring to the University of California in Salt Lake City, Utah to pursue a degree in Pharmacy. Upon graduation in 1969, he returned to the Central Valley and began work as a pharmacist at Paul's Drug in Modesto. At this time, he met his wife Carol and they wed in 1971 at the chapel in Yosemite National Park.Eventually, Bob became an owner at Paul's and after many years he sold the business to Safeway and became their Pharmacy Manager. Here he was a pioneer in the administration of vaccines and immunizations in the Pharmacy setting. After a 44 year career, Bob retired in 2013 and he and Carol began to travel in their motorhome and took trips to Europe.Bob was preceed in death by his parents Roy and Jessie Martella. He is survived by his wife Carol Martella, his daughters Rachel Martella Nava and Alison Martella, his son-in-law Armando Nava, and grandsons Tristan, Joaquin, and Nathaniel. In addition, there are 4 surviving siblings: Richard Martella (Dawn) of Fiddletown, Michael Martella (Beverly) of Woodside, Gena Martella ( Nancy) of Carmichael, and Lynn Martella of Los Angeles.Bob loved fishing, boating, and football, especially the Forty-Niners and the Utah Utes, as well as taking family trips to Lake Tahoe. He was an avid reader and history buff, and loved to quote poetry, especially Shakespeare. Bob was a kind and gentle soul, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.Visitation will be Thursday, November 7th from 5-8 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, November 8th at 10 am at Lakewood. For more information, please visit dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/hughson-ca/robert-martella-8907589 Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close