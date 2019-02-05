Robert "Bob" Moline
Oct. 1953 ~ Jan. 2019
Robert was born in Kodiak, Alaska in 1953 to Donald and Jackie Moline, where his father was serving in the U.S. Navy. The family moved to Turlock in 1955. He attended schools in Turlock through high school. In the early 1970's he moved to Oregon, where he resided in both Eugene and Salem for most of the next twenty-five years. He worked primarily in construction. In 2000, he moved back to Turlock, began working for Turlock Construction and has resided here since.
Bob's passions were carpentry, Harley Davidson motorcycles, Forty-niner football, his numerous pets, taco trucks and his family and grandkids.
He leaves behind his wife Pila, two daughters, Shawna (John) Henry, Angela Moline Hilmer, four step-children, Veronica, Jennifer, Andrew and Erich Onate, sixteen grandchildren and two great- grandchildren, and two siblings, Judy (John) Jeter, and David (Donna) Moline.
Memorials may be given to Prodigal Sons and Daughters, 352 E. Olive, Turlock, CA.95380 or the .
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 3:00-6:00p.m. Funeral will also be at Allen Mortuary on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 3:00p.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 5, 2019