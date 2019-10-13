Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:30 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM United Church of Christ College Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert A. Moore

Mar. 20, 1951-Sept. 5, 2019

Robert A. Moore, 68, of Modesto passed away on September 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 20, 1951 in Glen Ridge, NJ, the son of Arthur and Janet (Clarkson) Moore. After graduating from Linden High School and Glassboro State College in NJ, Bob served his country in the US Army and was stationed in San Francisco. Dedicating himself to teaching, he taught for 33 years in Stanislaus County touching many people with his kindness, compassion and generosity.

Robert is survived by his loving sisters, Deborah Harmon and husband Richard of Tucson, Arizona, Janet Kluj and husband Randall of Orneville, Maine, and nephew Randy Kluj of Beaver, PA, He leaves behind a multitude of friends and acquaintances in his workplace, neighborhood, gym and church.

Being passionate about fitness, Bob ran in local races, half marathons and occasionally a full marathon and taught senior exercise classes at Healthy Aging in Modesto. In his memory donations may be made to Healthy Aging Association 3500 Coffee Rd, Suite 19, Modesto, CA 95355.

Burial will be Oct. 15th at 11:30am in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella. On Oct 19th at 11am Pastor Michael Schiefelbein will conduct a memorial service at the United Church of Christ College Ave. Modesto. May Robert rest in the peaceful arms of our Lord

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019

