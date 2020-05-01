Robert Lee NeiraFeb. 27, 1941 - Apr. 24, 2020Robert L. Neira (Bob) passed away peacefully of natural causes at home in Modesto, Calif. He was born in Trinidad, Colorado to Anna and Louis Neira.Bob attended Trinidad High School, William B. Ogden Radio Operational School in Southern Calif., Modesto Junior College, California State University - Stanislaus and University of the Pacific where he obtained his Master of Arts Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Before his career in speech therapy specializing in the adult population he had a long career in radio broadcasting working at radio stations in Colorado, Yuba City, Ca. and at former Modesto station KBEE-AM/FM. He was a member of the Modesto Radio Museum and was an avid reader and fisherman.He is predeceased by his mother and father, brother, William Neira, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Louise and Stan Petrick.He is survived by his wife of 47 years Rebecca Neira, daughter, Janet Neira (Karen Weeks) and grandchildren, Sarah Allen and Katie Allen.At Bob's request there will be no services.