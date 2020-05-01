Robert Neira
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Neira
Feb. 27, 1941 - Apr. 24, 2020
Robert L. Neira (Bob) passed away peacefully of natural causes at home in Modesto, Calif. He was born in Trinidad, Colorado to Anna and Louis Neira.
Bob attended Trinidad High School, William B. Ogden Radio Operational School in Southern Calif., Modesto Junior College, California State University - Stanislaus and University of the Pacific where he obtained his Master of Arts Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Before his career in speech therapy specializing in the adult population he had a long career in radio broadcasting working at radio stations in Colorado, Yuba City, Ca. and at former Modesto station KBEE-AM/FM. He was a member of the Modesto Radio Museum and was an avid reader and fisherman.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, brother, William Neira, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Louise and Stan Petrick.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Rebecca Neira, daughter, Janet Neira (Karen Weeks) and grandchildren, Sarah Allen and Katie Allen.
At Bob's request there will be no services.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved