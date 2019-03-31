Robert Lee Newman
Sep 20, 1949 - Mar 21, 2019
Newman, Robert L. Former Lawrence, Kansas resident, Bob passed at age 69 in Hughson, CA where he made his home the past 12 years. Bob was born in Ottawa Kansas to the late George and Alice Newman. Bob was educated with AA Degree in English Literature from Kansas University. Bob was passionate about Speed and all things fast, even when life gave him obstacles to conquer and overcome. Bob is survived by his loving Wife of 34 years, Sylvia, Step daughter Michell Bartlett-Munoz husband, Carlos Munoz; Grandchildren: Eric and Nicole Munoz; Brother Bruce wife Rosie Newman; Nephew Kevin wife Jamie, numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be held at 11am on Friday April 5, 2019 , Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, Modesto, Ca
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 31, 2019