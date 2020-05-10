Robert Parker
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Parker
June 13, 1939 - April 6, 2020
Robert Earl Parker, age 80, of Modesto, CA died April 6, 2020 of Alzheimer's in Modesto, CA. He was born June 13, 1939 to Earl Parker and Lucille Cardenas-Parker in French Camp, CA.
He grew up in Escalon, CA and graduated from Escalon High School in 1958. He then served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Oakland Police Reserve. In 1962, he married his wife Carolyn and they lived in Modesto for 56 years. Both were members of Neighborhood Church for several years. In 1970 he started at Van Pelt Fire Trucks in Oakdale, CA as an apprentice to Earl Parker (his Father), which later became FMC-Van Pelt. In 1987, he along with three other partners formed Hi-Tech Emergency Vehicle Service, Inc. which is where he worked until his retirement in 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carolyn. He is survived by his two sons Bruce Parker (wife Kelli) and Steven Parker of Modesto and one grandson Cpl. Joshua Parker (USMC).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A military graveside service will be held at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, CA at a future date (to be determined).
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Burwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved