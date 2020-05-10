Robert ParkerJune 13, 1939 - April 6, 2020Robert Earl Parker, age 80, of Modesto, CA died April 6, 2020 of Alzheimer's in Modesto, CA. He was born June 13, 1939 to Earl Parker and Lucille Cardenas-Parker in French Camp, CA.He grew up in Escalon, CA and graduated from Escalon High School in 1958. He then served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Oakland Police Reserve. In 1962, he married his wife Carolyn and they lived in Modesto for 56 years. Both were members of Neighborhood Church for several years. In 1970 he started at Van Pelt Fire Trucks in Oakdale, CA as an apprentice to Earl Parker (his Father), which later became FMC-Van Pelt. In 1987, he along with three other partners formed Hi-Tech Emergency Vehicle Service, Inc. which is where he worked until his retirement in 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carolyn. He is survived by his two sons Bruce Parker (wife Kelli) and Steven Parker of Modesto and one grandson Cpl. Joshua Parker (USMC).Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A military graveside service will be held at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, CA at a future date (to be determined).