Robert Gary Perkins
|
Apr 3, 1948 - Feb 20, 2019
Robert Gary Perkins of Hickman, left us much too suddenly. He is survived by his sons, Rob and Tim Perkins; daughters, Shyra Wammock and Mindy Reed; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 27, 2019