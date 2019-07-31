Robert, Philbrook
April 30, 1947 - July 26th, 2019
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years Delarene, their 3 children: Catherine, Wayne, and Justin, and 5 grandchildren. After 20 years Bob retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the US Navy and worked for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory another 20 years. His service to others was evident in his volunteer work with the Boy Scouts and civic service on the Grand Jury. Bob was a committed father, friend and citizen; he will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 2000 Mable Ave, Modesto, California 95355 on Thursday August 1st at 4PM.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 31, 2019