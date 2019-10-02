Robert Lee Reed Jr.
Apr 22, 1965 - Sept 23, 2019
Robert Lee Reed, Jr. passed away on September 23, 2019 at the age of 54 in Modesto, CA. He was born on April 22, 1965 in Jackson, MS. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Dexter-Reed; children, Tay'lon Reed of Eureka, CA and Maya Reed of Roseville, CA; mother: Catherine Smith of Sacramento, CA; siblings: Gloria Johnson-Harrison, Leonard Cooks, Joseph Atkinson, Reginald Atkinson, Eloxia Johnson, Kathy Reed and Brenda Johnson; grandchildren: Y'hynys and Mi'lyijh Reed.
Robert was a wonderful husband, friend and a great father. He was a loyal volunteer, always willing to lend a hand and help everyone. He loved to fish, cook and sing. Robert worked many years as a carpenter. He will always be remembered and loved by all who knew him.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Reed family. A service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Grace Worship Center, 1313 Sylvan Meadows Drive, Modesto, CA 95355.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 2, 2019